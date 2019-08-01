$-0.18 EPS Expected for Resonant Inc. (RESN); Healthcor Management LP Has Trimmed Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding

Analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to report $-0.18 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 18.18% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.26 EPS previously, Resonant Inc.’s analysts see -30.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3. About 183,763 shares traded or 53.98% up from the average. Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) has declined 45.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RESN News: 27/03/2018 – Resonant Closes $20 M Public Offering of Its Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – Resonant Received Notice From Park City of Nomination of 6 Individuals for Election to Board; 06/03/2018 Park City Capital Announces Director Nominees for Proxy Contest at Resonant Inc; 03/04/2018 – RESONANT TO NOMINATE CONRAD, HOWE, JACK JACOBS, JOSH JACOBS; 06/03/2018 – Park City Cap Will Nominate 6 Director Candidates at Resonant’s Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Resonant Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Resonant Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/04/2018 – RESONANT – WILL ALSO NOMINATE AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS JACK JACOBS, RETIRED COLONEL UNITED STATES ARMY & JOSH JACOBS, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE MAVEN; 15/05/2018 – G2 Investment Partners Management Buys 1.5% of Resonant; 06/03/2018 – PARK CITY CAPITAL REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR RESONANT

Healthcor Management Lp decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 23.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Healthcor Management Lp sold 41,320 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Healthcor Management Lp holds 134,690 shares with $76.85 million value, down from 176,010 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $59.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $12.13 during the last trading session, reaching $519.51. About 593,279 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 55.03 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management accumulated 223,023 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 3,700 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.24% stake. Shelton Mgmt has 8,481 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 54,000 were accumulated by Clal Insurance. Stifel Fincl has invested 0.07% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cypress Cap Mgmt (Wy), a Wyoming-based fund reported 4 shares. Cibc Ww holds 0.13% or 27,405 shares in its portfolio. Scott & Selber Incorporated reported 4,091 shares. Factory Mutual Ins holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 27,000 shares. First Heartland Consultants invested in 0.07% or 431 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 113,312 shares. Autus Asset Management Llc owns 18,092 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,276 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Raymond James. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $620 target. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Friday, March 15.

Healthcor Management Lp increased Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 721,920 shares to 1.47M valued at $133.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) stake by 115,470 shares and now owns 730,100 shares. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) was raised too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.09 million activity. Myriam Curet also sold $1.09 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares. MOHR MARSHALL had sold 7,500 shares worth $3.94 million. 28,152 shares valued at $14.65 million were sold by GUTHART GARY S on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Resonant Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 2.32 million shares or 12.19% more from 2.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp accumulated 0% or 47,366 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 100 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc holds 0.01% or 33,372 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 484,565 shares. Highland Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,439 shares. Leisure Cap Management owns 79,575 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 190,219 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna International Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 36,554 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 18,282 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gru stated it has 745,187 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN). Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 0.03% or 13,800 shares. Group One Trading L P reported 2,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Resonant had 5 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Needham. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report.

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, creates software tools, and intellectual property and licensable blocks that enable the development of filter creates for radio frequency front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $64.61 million. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops duplexer, a single-band filter design for mobile devices; and multiplexer filter creates for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as reconfigurable filter creates for various RF frequency bands.