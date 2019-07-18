$-0.18 EPS Expected for Resonant Inc. (RESN); Forward Air (FWRD) Sentiment Is 1.32

Analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to report $-0.18 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 18.18% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.26 EPS previously, Resonant Inc.’s analysts see -30.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.39. About 30,139 shares traded. Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) has declined 29.29% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical RESN News: 15/05/2018 – G2 Investment Partners Management Buys 1.5% of Resonant; 06/03/2018 – Park City Cap Will Nominate 6 Director Candidates at Resonant’s Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Park City Believes the Resonant Bd Has Failed to Achieve a Stk Price for the Co That Reflects the True Value of the Company’s Technology; 06/03/2018 – Resonant: Unfortunate That Park City Is Launching a Proxy Contest at This Time; 22/04/2018 – DJ Resonant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RESN); 06/03/2018 – Resonant Received Notice From Park City of Nomination of 6 Individuals for Election to Board; 25/05/2018 – Resonant Presenting at Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – Resonant Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/04/2018 – PARK CITY ENTERED PACT W/ RESONANT TO SETTLE PROXY CONTEST; 27/03/2018 – Resonant Closes $20 M Public Offering of Its Common Stk

Forward Air Corp (FWRD) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 99 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 75 sold and decreased positions in Forward Air Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 26.90 million shares, down from 27.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Forward Air Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 65 Increased: 58 New Position: 41.

Profit Investment Management Llc holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation for 48,553 shares. Tributary Capital Management Llc owns 436,404 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 1.39% invested in the company for 317,817 shares. The New York-based Fenimore Asset Management Inc has invested 1.15% in the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 1.76 million shares.

Analysts await Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 1.22% or $0.01 from last year's $0.82 per share. FWRD's profit will be $23.81M for 18.08 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Forward Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.69% EPS growth.

Analysts await Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 1.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.82 per share. FWRD’s profit will be $23.81M for 18.08 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Forward Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.69% EPS growth.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics firm in the United State and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Expedited LTL, Truckload Premium Services , Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. It has a 18.96 P/E ratio. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as local pick-up and delivery services.

The stock increased 0.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $60.02. About 51,220 shares traded. Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) has risen 6.44% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

More notable recent Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Have Insiders Been Buying Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance" on July 12, 2019

Among 2 analysts covering Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Resonant had 5 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The stock of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Needham.