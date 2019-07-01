$0.18 EPS Expected for Norbord Inc. (OSB); Solar Senior Capital LTD Has 0.88 Sentiment

Analysts expect Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) to report $0.18 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $1.74 EPS change or 90.63% from last quarter’s $1.92 EPS. OSB’s profit would be $14.68M giving it 34.75 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Norbord Inc.’s analysts see -1,000.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 42,618 shares traded. Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) has declined 43.15% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.58% the S&P500. Some Historical OSB News: 04/05/2018 – Norbord Inc. Announces Corrected Voting Results on Election of Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – NORBORD INC – NORBORD CURRENTLY EXPECTS SUSPENSION TO COMMENCE ON OR ABOUT MAY 14, 2018 AND TO CONTINUE FOR ABOUT 1 MONTH; 15/03/2018 – NORBORD TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT ITS 100 MILE HOUSE, BC MILL; 15/03/2018 – Norbord To Suspend Production at Oriented Strand Bd Mill in British Columbia; 03/05/2018 – Norbord 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 15/03/2018 – NORBORD INC – SHORTAGE OF WOOD WILL CAUSE IT TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT ORIENTED STRAND BOARD MILL IN 100 MILE HOUSE, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 15/03/2018 – NORBORD TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT 100 MILE HOUSE, BC; 15/03/2018 – Norbord Expects Suspension to Commence Around May 14 and to Continue for About 1 Month; 12/03/2018 Norbord Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – NORBORD INC. ANNOUNCES CORRECTED VOTING RESULTS ON ELECTION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Solar Senior Capital LTD (SUNS) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 14 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 16 cut down and sold positions in Solar Senior Capital LTD. The investment professionals in our database now own: 2.65 million shares, down from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Solar Senior Capital LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 11 Increased: 7 New Position: 7.

Norbord Inc. manufactures and sells wood panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial clients primarily in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. The firm offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures. It has a 7.75 P/E ratio. Norbord Inc. markets its products under the Durastrand pointSIX, Pinnacle, Stabledge, TruFlor pointSIX and TruFlor, SteadiTred, QuakeZone, Tallwall, Trubord and Windstorm, SolarBord, TruDeck, StableDec, SterlingOSB, Caberwood, and Conti and Caberboard brands.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development firm specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $259.73 million. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It has a 16.64 P/E ratio. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

West Family Investments Inc. holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. for 495,609 shares. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owns 277,503 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Menlo Advisors Llc has 0.19% invested in the company for 15,925 shares. The New York-based Allsquare Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 238,739 shares.

Analysts await Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SUNS’s profit will be $5.27 million for 12.33 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Solar Senior Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.