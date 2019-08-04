$-0.18 EPS Expected for Mogo Inc. (MOGO); G2 Investment Partners Management Increased Its Stamps Com (STMP) Position

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased Stamps Com Inc (STMP) stake by 7049.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc acquired 176,227 shares as Stamps Com Inc (STMP)’s stock declined 43.62%. The G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 178,727 shares with $14.55M value, up from 2,500 last quarter. Stamps Com Inc now has $792.59 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.77. About 376,724 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70

Analysts expect Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) to report $-0.18 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.18 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Mogo Inc.’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8. About 13,630 shares traded. Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology firm in Canada. The company has market cap of $66.41 million. The firm offers its products to help clients enhance their financial health. It currently has negative earnings. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution.

Among 5 analysts covering Stampscom (NASDAQ:STMP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Stampscom had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Sell”. The stock of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by FBR Capital. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold”. Roth Capital downgraded the shares of STMP in report on Friday, February 22 to “Sell” rating. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was downgraded by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, May 9 to “Neutral”. The stock of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) earned “Sell” rating by Roth Capital on Thursday, May 9. Craig Hallum maintained Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Partners stated it has 1,448 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc owns 242,593 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). D E Shaw & Incorporated accumulated 0% or 37,937 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). 4,318 are held by Dupont Management. Proshare Ltd holds 3,132 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Fairfax Fincl Ltd Can has invested 0.04% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 35,226 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Llc owns 59,062 shares. 15,665 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Gotham Asset Limited Company reported 0.08% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Ameriprise Fincl owns 103,522 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 922 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,980 activity. Habiger David C had bought 572 shares worth $49,980 on Thursday, March 14.

