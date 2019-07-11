$0.18 EPS Expected for ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB); United Security Bancshares (UBFO) Has 0.62 Sentiment

Analysts expect ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report $0.18 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.26% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. ITUB’s profit would be $1.63 billion giving it 13.60 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.79. About 7.08 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has declined 5.97% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 12/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES ITAU’S IDRS TO ‘BB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; ASSIGNS ‘; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST REGULATOR RULES ON ITAU UNIBANCO/XP MARCH 14; 12/03/2018 – ITAU SAYS $750M PERPETUAL BONDS PRICED AT 6.5%: FILING; 21/03/2018 – ITAU NOW SEES END-CYCLE BRAZIL RATE AT 6.25%; 02/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS 1Q GOOD FOR PROVISIONS, CONFORTABLE W/ GUIDANCE: CEO; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Itau’s USD750MM Subordinated T1 Notes ‘B’ Final Rating; 10/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 1-Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE APPROVES ITAÚ PURCHASE OF STAKE IN XP INVESTIMENTOS BY 5-2 VOTE; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT NEW DEAL: ITAU UNIBANCO $ PERPNC5 JR SUB; IPT MID 6%S; 02/05/2018 – Itau Hires Credit Suisse’s Candon for Fixed-Income Sales Push

United Security Bancshares (UBFO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.78, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 13 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 21 sold and trimmed stock positions in United Security Bancshares. The investment professionals in our database reported: 3.97 million shares, down from 4.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding United Security Bancshares in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 21 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 3.03% of its portfolio in United Security Bancshares for 714,633 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 164,935 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. has 0.07% invested in the company for 21,049 shares. The California-based Destination Wealth Management has invested 0.06% in the stock. Aspiriant Llc, a California-based fund reported 11,230 shares.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 967 shares traded. United Security Bancshares (UBFO) has declined 6.10% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.53% the S&P500.

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding firm for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company has market cap of $183.05 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It has a 12.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural and lease financing.