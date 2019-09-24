$0.18 EPS Expected for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN); Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT)’s Sentiment Is 1.42

Allied Motion Technologies Inc (AMOT) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.24, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 54 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 38 sold and reduced their stock positions in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 10.90 million shares, up from 4.52 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Allied Motion Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 22 Increased: 28 New Position: 26.

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. The company has market cap of $40.18 billion. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others divisions. It has a 36.06 P/E ratio. The firm offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Analysts await Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 21.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.52 per share. AMOT’s profit will be $3.94M for 22.91 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Allied Motion Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.77% negative EPS growth.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. designs, makes, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $360.67 million. It provides electronic motion control products, including integrated power electronics, digital controls, and network communications for motor control and power conversion; and fractional horsepower brushless DC motors for medical, industrial, and commercial aviation applications, such as dialysis equipment, industrial ink jet printers, cash dispensers, bar code readers, laser scanning equipment, fuel injection systems, HVAC actuators, waste water treatment equipment, dosing systems for the medical industry, and textile manufacturing and document handling equipment. It has a 21.46 P/E ratio. The firm also offers engineered fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and brushless DC motors for a range of original equipment applications; and brushless DC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, high speed slotless motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies for medical equipment, semiconductor, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets.