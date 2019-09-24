$0.18 EPS Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX); Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Has 1 Sentiment

Analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report $0.18 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. HLX’s profit would be $26.77M giving it 11.65 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc.’s analysts see 63.64% EPS growth. It closed at $8.39 lastly. It is down 14.70% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc (MHF) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.44, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 13 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 13 decreased and sold equity positions in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 3.13 million shares, down from 3.36 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 7 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. It operates through three divisions: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. It has a 39.95 P/E ratio. The firm engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment activities in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles , trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.63. About 5,339 shares traded. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (MHF) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. for 85,277 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 855,325 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 30,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Sentinel Trust Co Lba, a Texas-based fund reported 17,359 shares.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $164.97 million. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It has a 18.38 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.