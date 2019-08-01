$0.18 EPS Expected for Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR); Taronis Technologies Inccok (MNGA) Shorts Raised By 361.78%

Analysts expect Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) to report $0.18 EPS on August, 13 before the open.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. T_CHR’s profit would be $28.32M giving it 10.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Chorus Aviation Inc.’s analysts see 38.46% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.87. About 43,271 shares traded. Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Taronis Technologies Inccok (NASDAQ:MNGA) had an increase of 361.78% in short interest. MNGA’s SI was 491,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 361.78% from 106,500 shares previously. With 4.16M avg volume, 0 days are for Taronis Technologies Inccok (NASDAQ:MNGA)’s short sellers to cover MNGA’s short positions. The SI to Taronis Technologies Inccok’s float is 7.16%. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.018 during the last trading session, reaching $0.852. About 2.33M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNGA) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chorus Aviation had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) rating on Monday, February 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $9.5 target. Paradigm Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) rating on Monday, February 25. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $8.75 target.

Chorus Aviation Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 658 departures per weekday to 58 destinations in Canada, as well as 12 destinations in the United States. It has a 11.94 P/E ratio. The firm also provides charter services through a fleet of three Bombardier aircraft for corporate clients, governments, other organizations, and individuals.

MagneGas Corporation, an alternative energy company, creates and produces hydrogen based alternative fuel through the gasification of liquid and liquid waste in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $. The firm produces gas bottled in cylinders and distributes to the metalworking market as an alternative to acetylene. It currently has negative earnings. It offers MagneGas2, a hydrogen based fuel for metal cutting; and MagneTote, a metal cutting torch system primarily used in the firefighting industry.