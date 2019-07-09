$0.18 EPS Expected for Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR); Millennium Management Increased Lhc Group (LHCG) Position By $14.52 Million

Analysts expect Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) to report $0.18 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. T_CHR’s profit would be $28.84M giving it 11.07 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Chorus Aviation Inc.’s analysts see 38.46% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 304,612 shares traded or 12.30% up from the average. Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Millennium Management Llc increased Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) stake by 3228.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Millennium Management Llc acquired 132,016 shares as Lhc Group Inc (LHCG)’s stock rose 5.73%. The Millennium Management Llc holds 136,105 shares with $15.09 million value, up from 4,089 last quarter. Lhc Group Inc now has $3.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 157,296 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 16/03/2018 LHC Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Rev $291.1M; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Revenue $1.81 Billion to $1.86 Billion; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ADJ SHR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces New $500 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility; 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c; 19/04/2018 – LHC Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – LHC Group and Almost Family Announce Stockholder Approval and Closing of Merger of Equals Transaction

Millennium Management Llc decreased Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) stake by 942,749 shares to 324,331 valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) stake by 345,196 shares and now owns 72,689 shares. Illinois Tool Wks Inc (Put) (NYSE:ITW) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LHC Group had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. Craig Hallum maintained it with “Hold” rating and $114 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by SunTrust. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, March 4 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica State Bank holds 30,990 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dubuque Bancorporation Tru Co has 172 shares. Rothschild Asset Us holds 0.55% or 459,400 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 6,245 shares. 30 were reported by Mcf Llc. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.09% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Ftb Advsrs accumulated 821 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Moreover, Boston Advsrs Lc has 0.03% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Pitcairn Company accumulated 3,453 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.06% or 10,900 shares. 29,179 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Company. Charles Schwab stated it has 0.02% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Moreover, Highland Cap LP has 0.27% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0.01% stake.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $7.85 million activity. Myers Keith G also sold $7.13M worth of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chorus Aviation had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Paradigm Research maintained Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) earned “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital on Friday, February 22. Canaccord Genuity maintained Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating.

