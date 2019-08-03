$0.18 EPS Expected for Brenntag AG (BNTGY); Advisory Research Has Raised By $433,524 Its Raytheon (RTN) Holding

Advisory Research Inc increased Raytheon (RTN) stake by 2.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Research Inc acquired 2,382 shares as Raytheon (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Advisory Research Inc holds 89,957 shares with $16.38M value, up from 87,575 last quarter. Raytheon now has $49.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.27. About 1.24M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END

Analysts expect Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) to report $0.18 EPS on August, 14.BNTGY’s profit would be $141.83M giving it 13.35 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Brenntag AG’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 92,736 shares traded or 57.17% up from the average. Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Brenntag AG ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Mayar Fund Letter To Partners Calendar Year 2018 – Seeking Alpha” and published on January 27, 2019 is yet another important article.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, provides distribution solutions for industrial and specialty chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.57 billion. The firm also provides value added services. It has a 16.15 P/E ratio. It serves clients in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, gas and oil, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Raytheon Canada, Maerospace Partner To Fight Illegal Offshore Activity – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon, DARPA complete key hypersonic weapon design review – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “US Army awards Raytheon $108 million contract for Afghanistan Air Force training – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 3. On Monday, June 10 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $205 target in Friday, March 8 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Vertical Research on Tuesday, June 11. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Monday, June 24.

Advisory Research Inc decreased Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) stake by 148,266 shares to 19,087 valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Caseys General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) stake by 3,229 shares and now owns 170,614 shares. Plains Gp Holdings Lp was reduced too.