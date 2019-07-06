$0.18 EPS Expected for BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC); Bluemountain Capital Management Has Increased By $5.31 Million Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 225.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc acquired 52,596 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Bluemountain Capital Management Llc holds 75,900 shares with $7.68M value, up from 23,304 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $371.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 6.32 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Posts Record Profit but Investors Want More; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact Following The Administrator Change For 1 Jpmorgan Chase Transaction; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 11/04/2018 – HISCOX LTD HSX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1550P; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 30/05/2018 – VODACOM MAY LOSE 1B RAND REV. AS CELL C MOVES TO MTN: JPMORGAN; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Decrease 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Hires JPMorgan’s Hari Moorthy As Partner Overseeing New Effort

Analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) to report $0.18 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. BKCC’s profit would be $12.31 million giving it 8.50 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.12. About 203,649 shares traded. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 22/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT – AMENDMENT TO PERMANENTLY REDUCE MULTICURRENCY COMMITMENTS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $400 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Announces Transition in Leadership and Elevation of Senior Investors; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTL; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Net Asset Value $7.83/Sahre at Dec. 31; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 02/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 1C; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 30/04/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT SAYS KEENAN NAMED CEO; 04/05/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals

Among 2 analysts covering BlackRock Capital (NASDAQ:BKCC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BlackRock Capital has $6 highest and $5.5 lowest target. $5.75’s average target is -6.05% below currents $6.12 stock price. BlackRock Capital had 4 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) rating on Monday, March 11. J.P. Morgan has “Sell” rating and $5.5 target. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of BKCC in report on Wednesday, January 16 to “Underweight” rating.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The company has market cap of $418.51 million. The fund invests in all industries. It has a 44.35 P/E ratio. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Among 6 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 16. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, January 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 8 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. 5,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M. The insider Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22M. $194,242 worth of stock was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. 3,022 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. The insider BACON ASHLEY sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. Scher Peter also sold $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.