$-0.18 EPS Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC); Columbia Asset Management Has Decreased Its Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Position

Analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report $-0.18 EPS on July, 30 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.26% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. After having $-0.20 EPS previously, AtriCure, Inc.’s analysts see -10.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.71. About 157,697 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 25.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC)

Columbia Asset Management decreased Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) stake by 4.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE)’s stock rose 23.13%. The Columbia Asset Management holds 59,797 shares with $10.68 million value, down from 62,516 last quarter. Erie Indemnity Co Cl A now has $12.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 12.38% or $33.26 during the last trading session, reaching $235.44. About 582,563 shares traded or 169.03% up from the average. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN

More notable recent Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Erie Indemnity Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Commit To Buy Erie Indemnity Co. At $240, Earn 8.4% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. The insider Vorsheck Elizabeth A bought $165,024. Hudson Brian Arden Sr. bought $20,014 worth of stock or 115 shares.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85 million for 35.04 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Atricure (NASDAQ:ATRC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atricure has $39 highest and $35 lowest target. $37’s average target is 16.68% above currents $31.71 stock price. Atricure had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) rating on Friday, March 1. Needham has “Buy” rating and $39 target. BTIG Research upgraded AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) rating on Tuesday, April 2. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $35 target.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The firm offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set.