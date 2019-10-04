$-0.18 EPS Expected for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB); Construction Partners (ROAD) Shorts Increased By 10.45%

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) had an increase of 10.45% in short interest. ROAD’s SI was 450,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 10.45% from 407,600 shares previously. With 147,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)’s short sellers to cover ROAD’s short positions. The SI to Construction Partners Inc’s float is 3.78%. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 26,822 shares traded. Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) has risen 26.87% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ROAD News: 17/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS ACQUIRES SCRUGGS FOR $51.1M IN CASH; 17/05/2018 – Construction Partners Announces Acquisition Of The Scruggs Company, Serving The Georgia Market; 17/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS INC – THE SCRUGGS COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $65 TO $75 MLN OVER NEXT TWELVE MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – Construction Partners Expects Scruggs Company to Contribute Rev of $65M-$75M Over Next 12 Months; 17/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS INC – COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF THE SCRUGGS COMPANY FOR $51.1 MLN IN CASH, EXCLUDING CERTAIN WORKING CAPITAL ADJUSTMENTS; 08/05/2018 Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering; 11/05/2018 – EMPYREAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP REPORTS 6.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS INC AS OF MAY 4 – SEC FILING

Analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to report $-0.18 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -5.26% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.54. About 1,725 shares traded. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) has risen 17.48% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AQB News: 27/04/2018 – AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of First U.S. Facility for Commercial Production of AquAdvantage Salmon; 27/04/2018 – AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES INC – WITH FACILITY APPROVED, COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION OF AQUADVANTAGE SALMON AWAITS OFFICIAL LABELING GUIDELINES BY FDA; 08/03/2018 AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Results for the year ended December 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21

Construction Partners, Inc., an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction services and products to public and private sectors. The company has market cap of $844.82 million. The Company’s services cover construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. It has a 20.12 P/E ratio. The firm provides site development, paving, utility and drainage systems, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt.