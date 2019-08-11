$0.17 EPS Expected for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT); Shorts at HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO LTD. ORDINARY (HRELF) Raised By 8.54%

Analysts expect Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 22.VIOT’s profit would be $11.78 million giving it 12.96 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Viomi Technology Co., Ltd’s analysts see 112.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 10,265 shares traded. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO LTD. ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:HRELF) had an increase of 8.54% in short interest. HRELF’s SI was 6.58M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.54% from 6.06M shares previously. With 7,600 avg volume, 866 days are for HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO LTD. ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:HRELF)’s short sellers to cover HRELF’s short positions. It closed at $2.235 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of washing machines and water heaters under the brand name of Haier in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $6.54 billion. It operates through four divisions: Washing Machine Business, Water Heater Business, Channel Services, and Logistics Business. It currently has negative earnings. The Washing Machine Business segment makes and sells washing machines.