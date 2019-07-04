$0.17 EPS Expected for UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH); Profile of 0 Analysts Covering OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Analysts expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 6.25% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. UMH’s profit would be $6.72 million giving it 18.65 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, UMH Properties, Inc.’s analysts see 6.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.68. About 97,305 shares traded. UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has declined 5.18% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T; 09/05/2018 – UMH Properties 1Q Loss/Shr 76c; 09/05/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO SHR $0.18; 30/05/2018 – UMH Properties Completes Acquisition Of Indiana Portfolio; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO $0.18 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ UMH Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMH); 02/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY CORE FFO $0.19 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in UMH Properties; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of The Year Awards

Among 3 analysts covering OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. OGE Energy had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $39 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, April 8 by Goldman Sachs. See OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) latest ratings:

17/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral New Target: $43.5000 Initiates Coverage On

08/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $39 New Target: $37 Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $39 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Rating: Hold Initiate

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Hold Maintain

The stock increased 1.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.61. About 634,804 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 22.45% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold OGE Energy Corp. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Bank holds 8,880 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sei Investments holds 0.02% or 136,557 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 0.08% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 57,919 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Moreover, Mercer Cap Advisers has 0.18% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Cibc Asset holds 0% or 6,830 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 11,740 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Communications accumulated 5,700 shares or 0.29% of the stock. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha holds 20,399 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Liability holds 6,600 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc owns 14,579 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 260,002 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Art Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.07% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) or 26,917 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.02% or 93,015 shares.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services well-known provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company has market cap of $8.73 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. It has a 20.87 P/E ratio. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $210,999 activity. $998 worth of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) was bought by QUIGLEY KENNETH K JR on Tuesday, January 15. 15,385 UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) shares with value of $200,005 were bought by MITCHELL JAMES E. HIRSCH MATTHEW I bought 784 shares worth $9,996.

