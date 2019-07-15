$0.17 EPS Expected for Teradata (TDC); Standard Motor Products (SMP)’s Sentiment Is 1.59

Standard Motor Products Inc (SMP) investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 73 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 46 decreased and sold their positions in Standard Motor Products Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 17.19 million shares, down from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Standard Motor Products Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 35 Increased: 52 New Position: 21.

Analysts expect Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 6.25% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. TDC’s profit would be $19.91 million giving it 53.50 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Teradata Corporation’s analysts see 41.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.38. About 336,530 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.16% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.59% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 25/05/2018 – Teradata Operations, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/25/2018; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.46; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2018 Rev $2.15B-$2.18B; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.53, REV VIEW $2.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q REV. $520.0M TO $530.0M, EST. $522.4M; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees FY EPS 58c-EPS 64c; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 16C; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Rev $520M-$530M

Analysts await Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 10.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.74 per share. SMP’s profit will be $18.33 million for 13.67 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Standard Motor Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.86% EPS growth.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Standard Motor Products, Inc. for 410,140 shares. Tributary Capital Management Llc owns 368,583 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1% invested in the company for 294,043 shares. The New Jersey-based Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has invested 0.38% in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 27,070 shares.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.83. About 31,206 shares traded. Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) has risen 8.66% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SMP News: 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Standard Motor Products, Inc./; 19/04/2018 – DJ Standard Motor Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMP); 28/03/2018 – Standard Motor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Standard Motor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 22/05/2018 – Standard Motor Products Releases 123 New Parts for Standard® and lntermotor®; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 04/04/2018 – Standard Motor Products Spotlights Its Basic Manufacturing During Standard® “Back to Basics” Sweepstakes; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C, EST. 70C; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q EPS 35c

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company has market cap of $1.00 billion. The companyÂ’s Engine Management segment makes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, sensors, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components, as well as wire and cable parts. It has a 21.72 P/E ratio. It offers its products primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands, as well as through private labels, such as CARQUEST, Duralast, Duralast Gold, Import Direct, Master Pro, NAPA Echlin, NAPA Proformer, Mileage Plus, NAPA Belden, Omni-Spark, Ultima Select, and Driveworks.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $347,603 activity. The insider Culhane Mark bought $347,603.

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company has market cap of $4.26 billion. The firm operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics divisions. It has a 161.67 P/E ratio. The Company’s analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services for data warehousing, big data, and tools for data integration, data discovery, and business intelligence.

