$-0.17 EPS Expected for Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PGNX); Idex (IEX)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

Analysts expect Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) to report $-0.17 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 15.00% from last quarter’s $-0.2 EPS. After having $-0.22 EPS previously, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -22.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.79. About 102,349 shares traded. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 34.41% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 11/05/2018 – Progenics: Plaintiffs and Par Agree That 30-Month Stay Imposed by FDA Should Be Terminated; 11/05/2018 – Progenics And Fellow Plaintiffs Valeant, Salix and Wyeth Reach Patent Settlement With Par Pharmaceutical; 03/05/2018 – Progenics Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 09/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 19/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of AZEDRA® (iobenguane l 131) Biochemical Tumor Marker Data at the 2018 Endocrine Society (ENDO) Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Month Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131); 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS – EXTENSION RESULT OF SUBMISSION OF ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION BY PROGENICS; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS THREE-MONTH EXTENSION OF PDUF; 22/05/2018 – Progenics Pharma: Data Support Prognostic Utility of aBSI as Imaging Biomarker for Survival With Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer; 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Mo Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA(R) (iobenguane I 131)

Idex Corp (IEX) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 154 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 151 sold and reduced their stakes in Idex Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 68.79 million shares, down from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Idex Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 121 Increased: 95 New Position: 59.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 6.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.4 per share. IEX’s profit will be $112.80 million for 28.58 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.47% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $170.36. About 132,219 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 02/04/2018 – Idex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE IDEX FROM CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Introduces Captium: The First-Ever Connected Vehicle Platform For Fire And EMS; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About IDEX Corporation (IEX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Ft.com with their article: “â€˜Flash Boysâ€™ challenger IEX struggles in quest to transform trading – Financial Times” published on June 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Comerica Incorporated (CMA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “Cboe Seeks to Add â€˜Speed Bumpâ€™ to Stock Exchange – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id holds 4.26% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation for 293,523 shares. Fenimore Asset Management Inc owns 712,749 shares or 3.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 3.53% invested in the company for 493,278 shares. The Tennessee-based Southernsun Asset Management Llc has invested 2.61% in the stock. Harvey Investment Co Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 93,880 shares.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.90 billion. The Company’s Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. It has a 31.21 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 8.33% less from 69.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Lc accumulated 44,136 shares or 0% of the stock. Piedmont Invest Advisors invested in 21,290 shares. Teton Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Alps Advsrs, Colorado-based fund reported 204,203 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Inc has invested 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Mason Street Ltd Liability stated it has 27,152 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invs holds 0% or 6,053 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 997,020 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.01% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Co holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Synovus Corporation invested 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Us Retail Bank De holds 0% or 300 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Llc accumulated 19,100 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Brookline Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 5. Needham maintained Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Progenics Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:PGNX) Share Price Down By 46%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progenics to Mail Letter to Shareholders Nasdaq:PGNX – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends Progenics Shareholders Vote â€œFORâ€ ALL of Progenics’ Director Nominees – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/28/2019: PTCT, PGNX, HCM, SRNE, JNJ – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Velan Releases Detailed Presentation on Progenics Pharmaceuticals – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $500.96 million. The company's primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen -targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products.