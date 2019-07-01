$0.17 EPS Expected for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG); Zwj Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holding

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased Us Bancorp Del (USB) stake by 5.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,842 shares as Us Bancorp Del (USB)’s stock declined 0.24%. The Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 287,810 shares with $13.87M value, down from 304,652 last quarter. Us Bancorp Del now has $84.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 1.72 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29

Analysts expect MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.41 EPS change or 170.83% from last quarter’s $-0.24 EPS. T_MEG’s profit would be $50.46M giving it 7.38 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, MEG Energy Corp.’s analysts see 750.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.02. About 2.35M shares traded. MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

MEG Energy Corp. develops and produces in situ oil sands in Alberta, Canada. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The firm is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam assisted gravity drainage extraction methods. It currently has negative earnings. It owns a 100% working interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases located in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, as well as the Christina Lake project in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta.

More notable recent MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G signs on as â€˜launch partnerâ€™ for streaming service led by Meg Whitman – Cincinnati Business Courier” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Dow Analyst Says Meaningful Recovery Unlikely Amid Global Trade Turmoil – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Fortune.com published: “What We Know About Short-Form Video Startup Quibi: Term Sheet – Fortune” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Shake Shack joins midtown’s Ice Blocks project – Sacramento Business Journal” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces the Appointment of New Director – Business Wire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering MEG Energy (TSE:MEG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. MEG Energy had 3 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by GMP Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Wednesday, March 13. Scotia Capital maintained MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) rating on Thursday, March 21. Scotia Capital has “Hold” rating and $8 target.

Among 3 analysts covering US Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. US Bancorp had 6 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, January 8. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, January 28 by Robert W. Baird. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $62 target in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 4.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.02 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 12.35 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.00% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity. $758,956 worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was sold by GODRIDGE LESLIE V on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into U.S. Bancorp (USB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “US Bancorp (USB) to Raise Dividend 13.5% Following CCAR; $3B Buyback – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 27, 2019.