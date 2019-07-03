$0.17 EPS Expected for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (MDF); BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE ORDINARY SHA (BCAUF) SI Increased By 2.68%

Analysts expect Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSE:MDF) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 6.25% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. T_MDF’s profit would be $2.58 million giving it 11.25 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc.’s analysts see 183.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.65. About 8,200 shares traded. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSE:MDF) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) had an increase of 2.68% in short interest. BCAUF’s SI was 31.47 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.68% from 30.65 million shares previously. With 4,600 avg volume, 6840 days are for BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:BCAUF)’s short sellers to cover BCAUF’s short positions. It closed at $1.15 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, makes and sells minibuses and automotive components in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $5.79 billion. The firm offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands. It has a 11.39 P/E ratio. It also provides automotive parts and components, including mouldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, interior decoration items, and engines for minibuses, sedans, SUVs, light duty trucks, etc.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and clients in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $116.07 million. The Company’s e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell services and products; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides e-commerce solutions in the fields of automotive aftermarket, consumer solutions, diamonds and jewelry, electronics components, information technology, telecom, government opportunities, supply chain collaboration, wine and spirits, strategic sourcing, computer equipment, classified ads, employment and talent acquisition, and online dating.

