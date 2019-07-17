$0.17 EPS Expected for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (MDF); ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Angie`s List (NASDAQ:ANGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Angie`s List had 4 analyst reports since March 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Needham. See ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

12/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $20.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Analysts expect Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSE:MDF) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 6.25% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. T_MDF’s profit would be $2.57 million giving it 10.85 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc.’s analysts see 183.33% EPS growth. It closed at $7.38 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides Internet tools and resources for home improvement, maintenance, and repair projects. The company has market cap of $6.73 billion. It offers ProFinder technology services; Pro Review, a tool that provides ratings and reviews on home improvement and repair pros; and emergency repair services. It has a 71.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s tools allow clients to research, shop for, and purchase local services for home, health, and automotive service needs, as well as to rate and review service providers in markets.

The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 568,378 shares traded. ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has risen 7.90% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGI News: 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 23/04/2018 – DJ ANGI Homeservices Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANGI); 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices 1Q Rev $255.3M; 19/04/2018 – Notion Integrates with HomeAdvisor; Partnership Pairs Smart Home Technology With Plumbing Services for Instant Water Leak Suppo; 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Sees 2018 Operating Income $85 Million; 10/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices CEO Sees ‘Massive’ U.S. Growth (Video); 09/05/2018 – ANGI HOMESERVICES INC – QTRLY PRO FORMA BASIS, REVENUE OF $258.2 MILLION, UP 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Earnings Release Available on Company’s IR Site; 13/03/2018 – SIRC President David Savarese Discusses Lowe’s Program, Angie’s List Deal and Fiscal Year End on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon; 15/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and clients in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $111.55 million. The Company’s e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell services and products; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides e-commerce solutions in the fields of automotive aftermarket, consumer solutions, diamonds and jewelry, electronics components, information technology, telecom, government opportunities, supply chain collaboration, wine and spirits, strategic sourcing, computer equipment, classified ads, employment and talent acquisition, and online dating.