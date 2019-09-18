$-0.17 EPS Expected for Cree, Inc. (CREE); Westlake Chemical (WLK) Had 1 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Westlake Chemical Corp has $87 highest and $5300 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 7.29% above currents $65.71 stock price. Westlake Chemical Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 2 by Nomura. Nomura downgraded Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) on Monday, July 22 to “Reduce” rating. The stock of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) earned “Reduce” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, August 7. Alembic maintained Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, July 2 report. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Barclays Capital maintained Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. See Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) latest ratings:

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. The company has market cap of $8.43 billion. It operates through two divisions, Olefins and Vinyls. It has a 13.74 P/E ratio. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold Westlake Chemical Corporation shares while 81 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 10.32% more from 34.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). State Street invested in 0% or 923,960 shares. Aviva Public Limited invested 0.01% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Metropolitan Life New York owns 2,543 shares. Scout Investments Incorporated owns 0.58% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 429,052 shares. Panagora Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Company reported 0.02% stake. Putnam Invests Ltd Com accumulated 25,900 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 2,869 shares. 355 were accumulated by Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership. Moreover, Cibc Ww Mkts has 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 3,202 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 300 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Co has 2,897 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 7,400 are owned by Alberta Investment. James Inv Inc reported 0.06% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK).

Among 5 analysts covering Cree (NASDAQ:CREE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Cree has $7200 highest and $3800 lowest target. $54.67’s average target is 6.26% above currents $51.45 stock price. Cree had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7200 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. As per Monday, August 26, the company rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) rating on Wednesday, August 21. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $5000 target.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $120,145 activity. Shares for $120,145 were bought by LE DUY LOAN T on Monday, May 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold Cree, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 104.23 million shares or 3.53% less from 108.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 11,841 shares. 105,543 were accumulated by Polar Limited Liability Partnership. State Street has invested 0.01% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 28,747 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 133,459 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Amer Group Inc Incorporated Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Aqr Capital Ltd has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Mcmillion Capital Management owns 240 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 41 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 51,936 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 40,668 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 2.40 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc reported 66,050 shares.

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode , lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.51 billion. The Company’s Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications. It currently has negative earnings. This segment sells its products to distributors, retailers, and customers.