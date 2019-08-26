$0.17 EPS Expected for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL); Everi Holdings (EVRI) Shorts Decreased By 21.19%

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) had a decrease of 21.19% in short interest. EVRI’s SI was 2.59M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 21.19% from 3.28M shares previously. With 935,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)’s short sellers to cover EVRI’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 550,687 shares traded. Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) has risen 66.57% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.57% the S&P500. Some Historical EVRI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Everi Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVRI); 21/03/2018 – Everi Partners With Leading Independent Game Design Studio, bZillions, for Development of New Game Content; 17/05/2018 – EVERI HOLDINGS INC – UNDER AMENDMENT, MATURITY DATE FOR CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS MAY 9, 2024; 07/05/2018 – EVERI HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 6.0C, EST. $0.0 (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – EVERI HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $111.0M; 15/03/2018 – Everi Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – EVERI HOLDINGS-INTENDS TO CAPITALIZE ON FINANCIAL POSITION, FAVORABLE MARKET CONDITIONS TO REPRICE ITS $814 MLN TERM LOAN SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN 2024; 07/05/2018 – EVERI HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $58.0M, EST. $56.7M; 13/03/2018 – EVERI HOLDINGS 4Q ADJ EBITDA $51.3M, EST. $49.7M (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – Everi Holdings Reprices $820M Term Loan Facility

Analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to report $0.17 EPS on September, 25.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 57.50% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. CMTL’s profit would be $4.10M giving it 39.26 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s analysts see -59.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 126,075 shares traded. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has declined 9.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMTL News: 16/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $59.0 Million Strategic Contract from U.S. Navy for Next Generation Satellite Earth Station Equipment; 20/04/2018 – DJ Comtech Telecommunications Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMTL); 11/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract to Provide Next Generation Text to 911 For the State of Maryland; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CMTL 2Q EPS 7.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 – COMTECH GETS THREE YEAR $123.6M CONTRACT FROM U.S. ARMY; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOM 2Q EPS 66C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS GETS ORDER FROM SATELLITE OPERATOR; 05/03/2018 – Comtech Awarded Three Yr $123.6M Contract From U.S. Army; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP – SEES 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $1.08 TO $1.23; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP CMTL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $570 MLN TO $585 MLN

Everi Holdings Inc. provides video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, integrated gaming payment solutions, and compliance and efficiency software solutions. The company has market cap of $648.10 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Games and Payments. It has a 37.22 P/E ratio. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, platinum MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

More notable recent Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Everi Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results NYSE:EVRI – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Everi Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:EVRI) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Donâ€™t Buy Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Until You Understand Its ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company has market cap of $644.48 million. The company's Commercial Solutions segment provides ground equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. It has a 24.5 P/E ratio. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location technology, such as Trusted Location, a software scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables clients to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone user's geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.71 million shares or 1.61% less from 20.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Invest Mngmt holds 33,906 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cna Corp holds 77,219 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 35,995 shares. Paloma accumulated 19,168 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 22,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 366,568 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Kbc Grp Nv invested 0.01% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 4,866 shares. Pinebridge Investments L P has invested 0.01% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 4,262 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) or 20,713 shares. Loews has 16,776 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 32,805 shares.

More notable recent Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 122% – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) Stock Moves -0.74%: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Comtech Telecommunications Corp.â€™s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.