$-0.17 EPS Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV); Moneygram International (MGI) Shorts Up By 23.45%

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) had an increase of 23.45% in short interest. MGI’s SI was 4.42M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 23.45% from 3.58M shares previously. With 2.44M avg volume, 2 days are for Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI)’s short sellers to cover MGI’s short positions. The SI to Moneygram International Inc’s float is 16.04%. The stock increased 6.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 2.29 million shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 62.77% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL- QTRLY MONEY TRANSFER REVENUE RESULTS WERE PRIMARILY IMPACTED BY SOFTNESS IN U.S. TO U.S. BUSINESS AND SLOWER GROWTH IN AFRICA; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q REV. $408.2M, EST. $404.8M; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM SEES 2018 CONSTANT FX REV. DOWN 4%-6%; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in MoneyGram; 21/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL – AGREED WITH GOVERNMENT THAT TERM OF DPA BE FURTHER EXTENDED FOR ADDITIONAL 45 DAYS TO MAY 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC – IN QTR, MONEYGRAM.COM GREW 23% PRIMARILY FROM NEW CUSTOMER ACQUISITIONS; 03/04/2018 – MONEYGRAM & WALMART LAUNCH WALMART2WORLD, POWERED BY MONEYGRAM; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Introduces With MoneyGram International the Walmart2World Global Money-Wiring Service; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Rev $408.2M

Analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to report $-0.17 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 21.43% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $-0.20 EPS previously, Arcimoto, Inc.’s analysts see -15.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.47% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.98. About 8,531 shares traded. Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) has declined 18.55% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.55% the S&P500. Some Historical FUV News: 04/04/2018 – Arcimoto Commemorates Six-Month Anniversary of Successful Reg A+ IPO and Nasdaq Listing with Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony; 02/04/2018 – Arcimoto Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Update; 14/05/2018 – ARCIMOTO – HAD $11.2 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $14.1 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 13/03/2018 Arcimoto to Showcase the Arcimoto FUV Electric Vehicle at New York International Auto Show; 21/03/2018 – Arcimoto Releases Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant (AMP) Update Video

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $203.76 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MoneyGram International, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 43.51 million shares or 1.25% more from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,042 are held by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). First Interstate National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) for 144 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) or 23,793 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) for 52,066 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 405,612 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 46,215 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 61,611 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 2,539 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 621,963 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 44,142 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 21,449 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 401,443 shares.

Arcimoto, Inc. develops and builds a pilot fleet of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company has market cap of $48.71 million. The firm was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. It currently has negative earnings.