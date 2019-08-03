$-0.17 EPS Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV); Hecla Mining Co (HL) Has 1.23 Sentiment

Analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to report $-0.17 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 21.43% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $-0.20 EPS previously, Arcimoto, Inc.’s analysts see -15.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.92. About 28,630 shares traded. Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) has declined 18.55% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.55% the S&P500. Some Historical FUV News: 13/03/2018 Arcimoto to Showcase the Arcimoto FUV Electric Vehicle at New York International Auto Show; 14/05/2018 – ARCIMOTO – HAD $11.2 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $14.1 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 04/04/2018 – Arcimoto Commemorates Six-Month Anniversary of Successful Reg A+ IPO and Nasdaq Listing with Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony; 21/03/2018 – Arcimoto Releases Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant (AMP) Update Video; 02/04/2018 – Arcimoto Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Update; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Hecla Mining Co (HL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 74 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 60 decreased and sold their stock positions in Hecla Mining Co. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 280.17 million shares, up from 272.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Hecla Mining Co in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 47 Increased: 52 New Position: 22.

More notable recent Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 25% – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 1, 2019 : NVGS, FUV, SGLB – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “Arcimoto President and Founder Mark Frohnmayer to Address Canaccord Genuity Future of Transport Conference on August 6 – Stockhouse” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arcimoto: News Coverage Doesn’t Double Its Value, Stay Short – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arcimoto Reports Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – Business Wire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Arcimoto, Inc. develops and builds a pilot fleet of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company has market cap of $47.73 million. The firm was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. It currently has negative earnings.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, produces, and markets precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company has market cap of $918.98 million. The firm offers unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders; and lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates to custom smelters and brokers. It currently has negative earnings. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday unit located in the Coeur dÂ’Alene mining district in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of north-western Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian unit located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.89. About 5.33 million shares traded. Hecla Mining Company (HL) has declined 40.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HL News: 05/03/2018 Hecla Receives C$40 Million Investment from Ressources Quebec; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Transaction Has Been Unanimously Approved by the Board of Directors of Each of Klondex and Hecla; 30/04/2018 – Hecla Agrees to Settle Unfair Labor Practice Charge Related to the Lucky Friday Mine; 06/03/2018 – Hecla Mining Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – KLONDEX MINES LTD KDX.TO – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF KLONDEX’S BOARD AND MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL CONTINUE ON AT KLONDEX CANADA; 19/03/2018 – KLONDEX MINES LTD KDX.TO – KLONDEX’S CANADIAN ASSETS WILL BE SPUN OUT TO ITS EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Places Hecla Mining ‘B’ Rtg On WatchPos On Mines Acqstn; 30/04/2018 – HECLA SETTLEMENT RESOLVES CHARGE, W/O ANY ADMISSION OF FAULT; 30/04/2018 – HECLA PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Certain Members of Klondex’s Board and Management Team Will Continue on at Klondex Canada

More notable recent Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hecla pops 2% on Q2 production results – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hecla Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hecla: Revolver Fixed, But Senior Notes Outstanding – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Hecla Mining Soared 37% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) and Encourages Hecla Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 500.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Hecla Mining Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.