$-0.17 EPS Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV); Consolidated Water Co LTD (CWCO) Sentiment Is 1.07

Consolidated Water Co LTD (CWCO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 32 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 30 reduced and sold their holdings in Consolidated Water Co LTD. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 7.60 million shares, down from 7.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Consolidated Water Co LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 23 Increased: 21 New Position: 11.

Analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to report $-0.17 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 21.43% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $-0.20 EPS previously, Arcimoto, Inc.’s analysts see -15.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 12,185 shares traded. Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) has risen 17.86% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FUV News: 21/03/2018 – Arcimoto Releases Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant (AMP) Update Video; 02/04/2018 – Arcimoto Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Update; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 13/03/2018 Arcimoto to Showcase the Arcimoto FUV Electric Vehicle at New York International Auto Show; 14/05/2018 – ARCIMOTO – HAD $11.2 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $14.1 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 04/04/2018 – Arcimoto Commemorates Six-Month Anniversary of Successful Reg A+ IPO and Nasdaq Listing with Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony

Analysts await Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CWCO’s profit will be $2.55M for 20.71 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. for 121,638 shares. Shelton Capital Management owns 1,133 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 0.34% invested in the company for 20,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Management Co Inc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Icon Advisers Inc Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 156,400 shares.

The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 28,311 shares traded. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) has risen 7.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWCO News: 10/05/2018 – Consolidated Water 1Q EPS 14c; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER CO LTD – ONE OR MORE AFFILIATES OF GREENFIELD SPV Vll, S.A.P.l. DE C.V. WILL ACQUIRE A MINIMUM OF 55% OF ADR; 10/05/2018 – Consolidated Water 1Q Rev $15.3M; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Reports Full Year 2017 Results And Announces Record And Meeting Dates For 2018 Shareholders’; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water 2017 EPS 41c; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. To Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call On Monday, March 19, 2018; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER CO LTD – AGREEMENT CALLS FOR NSC TO RETAIN A MINIMUM OF 25% OF EQUITY IN AGUAS DE ROSARITO S.A.P.l. DE C.V; 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water 2017 Rev $62.3M

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, and Indonesia. The company has market cap of $211.49 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail, Bulk, and Services. It has a 13.76 P/E ratio. It uses reverse osmosis technology to produce potable water from seawater.

More notable recent Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$12.49, Is It Time To Put Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consolidated Water (CWCO) Q1 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 13, 2019 : NESR, CPRX, CWCO, CPLP, UMRX, EAST, MYO – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Arcimoto, Inc. develops and builds a pilot fleet of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company has market cap of $50.35 million. The firm was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Arcimoto and Sol Mar Vida to Deploy First International Fleet of FUVs to Costa Rica for Beachside Tourist Rentals – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 1, 2019 : NVGS, FUV, SGLB – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Arcimoto stock price more than doubles in one day – Portland Business Journal” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arcimoto: News Coverage Doesn’t Double Its Value, Stay Short – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Arcimoto begins selling ‘flagship’ EV at $19,900 – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: February 07, 2019.