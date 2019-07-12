$0.17 EPS Expected for AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS); Tremont Mortgage Trusthares of Benefici (TRMT) Shorts Up By 10.53%

Tremont Mortgage Trusthares of Benefici (NASDAQ:TRMT) had an increase of 10.53% in short interest. TRMT’s SI was 18,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.53% from 17,100 shares previously. With 16,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Tremont Mortgage Trusthares of Benefici (NASDAQ:TRMT)’s short sellers to cover TRMT’s short positions. The SI to Tremont Mortgage Trusthares of Benefici’s float is 0.88%. The stock increased 4.60% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.32. About 54,719 shares traded. Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) has declined 50.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMT News: 25/04/2018 – Tremont Mortgage Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results; 16/04/2018 Tremont Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $18.1 Million Acquisition Bridge Loan Financing of Office Tower

Analysts expect AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 21.43% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. T_BOS’s profit would be $3.99 million giving it 12.90 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, AirBoss of America Corp.’s analysts see 6.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 1,800 shares traded. AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate finance company, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estates. The company has market cap of $35.39 million. It intends to qualify for taxation as a REIT for the U.S. federal income tax purposes. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 2000 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

Among 2 analysts covering Tremont Mortgage Trust – Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NASDAQ:TRMT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tremont Mortgage Trust – Common Shares of Beneficial Interest had 2 analyst reports since May 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) rating on Tuesday, May 21. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $500 target.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells rubber products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $205.85 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Rubber Compounding, Engineered Products, and Automotive. It has a 24.84 P/E ratio. The Rubber Compounding segment is involved in custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, and other products; and distributes chemicals.