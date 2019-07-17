$0.17 EPS Expected for AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS); Pzena Investment Management (PZN) Sentiment Is 2.35

Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.28, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 40 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 17 cut down and sold holdings in Pzena Investment Management Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 11.18 million shares, down from 11.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Pzena Investment Management Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 14 Increased: 29 New Position: 11.

Analysts expect AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 21.43% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. T_BOS’s profit would be $3.98M giving it 12.88 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, AirBoss of America Corp.’s analysts see 6.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.76. About 1,420 shares traded. AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells rubber products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $204.91 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Rubber Compounding, Engineered Products, and Automotive. It has a 24.82 P/E ratio. The Rubber Compounding segment is involved in custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $554.29 million. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It has a 10.62 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Pzena Investment Management, Inc for 1.78 million shares. National Investment Services Inc Wi owns 88,710 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cacti Asset Management Llc has 0.46% invested in the company for 706,650 shares. The California-based Falcon Point Capital Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 158,000 shares.

Analysts await Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZN’s profit will be $12.61M for 10.99 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Pzena Investment Management, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.