$0.16 EPS Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL); Teradata Has 0.83 Sentiment

Analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to report $0.16 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 6.67% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. SMPL’s profit would be $13.09M giving it 44.88 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, The Simply Good Foods Company’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 385,987 shares traded. The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has risen 64.14% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SMPL News: 10/04/2018 – SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO SMPL.O – QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 6.9%, TO $109.3 MLN; 23/04/2018 – The Simply Good Foods Company to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018; 24/04/2018 – Simply Good Foods Co/The at Goldman Sachs Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Simply Good Foods Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 5.4% of Simply Good Foods Co; 07/05/2018 – Simply Good Foods Co/The at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Simply Good Foods 2Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – Simply Good Foods 2Q Net $41.4M; 20/03/2018 – SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO – AS A RESULT OF REPRICING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE ON OUTSTANDING $200 MLN INITIAL TERM LOANS WAS REDUCED; 10/04/2018 – Simply Good Foods Reaffirms Its Net Sales Outlook for Fiscal Year 2018

Teradata Corp (TDC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.66, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 111 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 134 decreased and sold holdings in Teradata Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 109.67 million shares, down from 111.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Teradata Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 47 Reduced: 87 Increased: 76 New Position: 35.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.35 billion. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names. It has a 44.6 P/E ratio.

Among 4 analysts covering Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Simply Good Foods has $3500 highest and $23 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is -0.77% below currents $28.72 stock price. Simply Good Foods had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, July 3. SunTrust downgraded the shares of SMPL in report on Tuesday, April 9 to “Hold” rating. The stock of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Buckingham Research.

The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $30.89. About 621,342 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Analytics; 27/03/2018 – Overstock.com Uses Teradata Path Analysis to Boost its Customer Journey Analytics; 21/04/2018 – DJ Teradata Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDC); 09/04/2018 – Teradata Analytics Platform Makes IoT Edge Computing Smarter with Industry’s First ‘4D Analytics’; 23/04/2018 – Teradata Accelerates its Customers’ Analytics in the Cloud; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY REV. ABOUT $2.15B TO $2.18B, EST. $2.18B; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 0c; 02/05/2018 – Teradata Announces Open Registration, Expanded Offerings at Industry’s Leading Analytics Event: ‘Teradata Analytics Universe’; 08/03/2018 – Teradata Names Martyn Etherington As Chief Marketing Officer to Bolster Its Cloud Strategy

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company has market cap of $3.53 billion. The firm operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics divisions. It has a 165.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services for data warehousing, big data, and tools for data integration, data discovery, and business intelligence.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 2.9% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation for 178,664 shares. Fairpointe Capital Llc owns 1.65 million shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Eagle Investment Management Llc has 1.78% invested in the company for 15.07 million shares. The New York-based Riverpark Capital Management Llc has invested 1.64% in the stock. Lapides Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 83,700 shares.