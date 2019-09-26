$0.16 EPS Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL); Gencor Industries (GENC) Shorts Raised By 20.08%

Analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to report $0.16 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 6.67% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. SMPL’s profit would be $13.09M giving it 44.61 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, The Simply Good Foods Company’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 482,557 shares traded. The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has risen 64.14% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SMPL News: 10/04/2018 – Simply Good Foods 2Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – Simply Good Foods 2Q Net $41.4M; 29/03/2018 – Simply Good Foods Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Simply Good Foods Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Simply Good Foods Reaffirms Its Net Sales Outlook for Fiscal Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – Ami Asset Buys New 1% Position in Simply Good Foods Co/The; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 5.4% of Simply Good Foods Co; 07/05/2018 – Simply Good Foods Co/The at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO – AS A RESULT OF REPRICING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE ON OUTSTANDING $200 MLN INITIAL TERM LOANS WAS REDUCED; 24/04/2018 – Simply Good Foods Co/The at Goldman Sachs Conference May 8

Gencor Industries Inc (NASDAQ:GENC) had an increase of 20.08% in short interest. GENC's SI was 84,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 20.08% from 70,700 shares previously. With 14,500 avg volume, 6 days are for Gencor Industries Inc (NASDAQ:GENC)'s short sellers to cover GENC's short positions. The SI to Gencor Industries Inc's float is 0.96%. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 6,640 shares traded. Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) has declined 14.65% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.65% the S&P500.

Gencor Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels, and environmental control equipment. The company has market cap of $163.15 million. The firm offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants. It has a 11.94 P/E ratio. It also provides combustion systems that transform solid, liquid, or gaseous fuels into usable energy, or burn multiple fuels in asphalt and aggregate drying industries; soil remediation machines; and combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators, and fuel heaters, as well as industrial incinerators.

