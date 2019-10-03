$0.16 EPS Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT); Matson (MATX) Shorts Decreased By 3.57%

Analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to report $0.16 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 23.08% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. TTGT’s profit would be $4.47 million giving it 35.27 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, TechTarget, Inc.’s analysts see 6.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.57. About 28,469 shares traded. TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has declined 21.33% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TTGT News: 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.7% Position in TechTarget; 15/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 22/05/2018 – TechTarget Wins 31 National and Regional Online Editorial Awards from American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE); 23/04/2018 – DJ TechTarget Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTGT); 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC QTRLY SHR $0.07; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 18/04/2018 – TechTarget Launches SearchEnterpriseAI.com to Help Leading Data Science and Analytics Teams Stay Ahead of the Rapidly-Exploding; 03/05/2018 – TechTarget Revolutionizes Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and Sales Productivity with Latest Release of Priority Engine Purchase; 14/05/2018 – Ariel Investments LLC Exits Position in TechTarget; 12/04/2018 – Google Named Official Cloud Sponsor of Actifio’s Data Driven 2018 Conference

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) had a decrease of 3.57% in short interest. MATX’s SI was 980,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 3.57% from 1.02M shares previously. With 136,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)’s short sellers to cover MATX’s short positions. The SI to Matson Inc’s float is 2.35%. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 177,732 shares traded or 18.86% up from the average. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 16.69% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q Rev $511.4M; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – Matson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q OPER REV. $511.4M, EST. $462.0M; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matson; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Stanley M. Kuriyama as Lead Independent Director; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MATX); 06/03/2018 Matson Analyst Day Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 13; 18/04/2018 – Matson Launches New Tahiti Service; 26/04/2018 – Matson Board Welcomes Mark Fukunaga, Replacing Jeff Watanabe; Stan Kuriyama Named Lead Independent Director

More notable recent TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Share Price Is Up 200% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “TechTarget Launches SearchAppArchitecture.com to Help Application Architecture Teams Navigate Today’s Complex App Environments – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “TechTarget Archer Awards Honor Outstanding Achievement in B2B Tech Marketing & Inside Sales in Asia Pacific – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “TechTarget (TTGT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TechTarget, Inc. Common Stock (TTGT) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of corporate information technology services and products; and purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $630.03 million. It offers customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. It has a 47.02 P/E ratio. The company??s products include IT deal alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation, which are provided through online, as well as operates face-to-face events.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold TechTarget, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.27 million shares or 2.90% more from 18.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 33,818 are held by Arizona State Retirement. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Com accumulated 781 shares. 420,655 are owned by Portolan Cap Mgmt Lc. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 0% invested in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Engineers Gate Manager L P holds 0.03% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) or 26,943 shares. D E Shaw & Company invested in 13,205 shares. Principal Group holds 0% or 174,848 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 8,768 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) for 706,400 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) for 200 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 1,929 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). 12,584 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. S Squared Technologies holds 2.12% of its portfolio in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) for 133,966 shares.

More notable recent Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Ocean Rate Report: Sanctions Still Stoking Supertankers – Benzinga” published on October 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Matson Logistics Deploys BlackBerry Radar Asset Tracking to Improve Container Utilization and Shipment Visibility for Customers – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Matson, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.50 million shares or 0.45% more from 36.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Glenmede Na owns 0% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 3,011 shares. Alps Advisors reported 32,363 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Next Financial Group Inc holds 0% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) or 200 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada Inc holds 0% or 875 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 500 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has 13,394 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0.01% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Citigroup invested in 22,884 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Commercial Bank, a New York-based fund reported 6,701 shares. 5,881 were accumulated by Argent Communications. Everence Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 5,550 shares. Rodgers Brothers owns 10,035 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2.11 million shares.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. It has a 16.2 P/E ratio. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific.