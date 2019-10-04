$-0.16 EPS Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO); Renasant (RNST) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Renasant has $3700 highest and $3600 lowest target. $36.50’s average target is 8.89% above currents $33.52 stock price. Renasant had 4 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust. See Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report $-0.16 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 100.00% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.20 EPS previously, Q2 Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $74.37. About 261,557 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.63, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Q2 Holdings, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 46.91 million shares or 12.07% more from 41.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The North Carolina-based Bankshares Of America De has invested 0% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Morgan Stanley accumulated 9,699 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,452 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability has 72,568 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 55,160 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corporation owns 202,870 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 226,055 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). 833,965 are held by Wasatch Advisors. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 23,928 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.09% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 917,523 shares. Next Financial Gru Inc invested in 0% or 9 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 5,275 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0.01% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Daiwa Securities Gp reported 31,700 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Q2 Holdings has $10500 highest and $8200 lowest target. $96’s average target is 29.08% above currents $74.37 stock price. Q2 Holdings had 7 analyst reports since August 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 28 with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) on Friday, August 9 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, September 12 to “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, August 9. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 8 report.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.54 billion. The firm offers Q2online, a browser digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, a security analytics solution for clients to detect and block suspect transactions in digital banking solutions; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform that allows clients to analyze account holder data. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Q2mobility App to access, engage, and complete banking transactions, such as adding and managing payees, transferring funds, executing single or recurring payments, viewing e-statements or check images, and managing other general banking services through mobile and tablet devices; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding firm for Renasant Bank, which provides various financial, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. It operates through three divisions: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It has a 11.41 P/E ratio. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

