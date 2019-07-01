$0.16 EPS Expected for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT); Emagin Has 0.75 Sentiment

Emagin Corp (EMAN) investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 6 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 8 sold and trimmed positions in Emagin Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 8.21 million shares, down from 9.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Emagin Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 1 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. NYMT’s profit would be $30.45 million giving it 9.66 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s analysts see -23.81% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 904,357 shares traded. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has declined 0.66% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NYMT News: 15/03/2018 Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $5.79 AT MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 3.5% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 16/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5.25; 21/04/2018 – DJ New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYMT); 15/03/2018 – Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of NY Mortgage Trust, Inc; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 10 State of NY Mortgage Agency 2009 Series A Rati; 03/05/2018 – NY Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 20c

More notable recent New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New York Mortgage Trust declares $0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This 12.8% Yield is Too Good to Be True (But This 13% Payout Isnâ€™t!) – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Johnson Controls International, Universal Health Realty Income Trust and New York Mortgage Trust – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Invest in the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD)? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.91, from 2.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 186.43 million shares or 143.35% more from 76.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advisors has invested 0.01% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 7,714 shares. Salem Counselors Inc holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). 109,036 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The. Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,594 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na has 0% invested in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) for 2,384 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). State Bank Of America De has invested 0% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). The New York-based Van Eck Associate has invested 0.02% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0.01% invested in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) for 649,342 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.01% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 89,742 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 260,574 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. New York Mortgage Trust had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Friday, February 22.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The company??s investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities. It has a 9.69 P/E ratio. It qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Awm Investment Company Inc. holds 0.74% of its portfolio in eMagin Corporation for 4.49 million shares. First Washington Corp owns 1.36 million shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 41,540 shares. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Management Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Advisory Services Network Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,515 shares.

Analysts await eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by eMagin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets organic light emitting diode on silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. The company has market cap of $23.59 million. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL and OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL; and WF05 prism optic with mounting brackets or combined with OLED micro displays to form an optic-display module. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; immersive head mounted display products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles.

The stock increased 5.47% or $0.0249 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4799. About 20,131 shares traded. eMagin Corporation (EMAN) has declined 65.80% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EMAN News: 23/05/2018 – eMagin Corporation to Attend 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ eMagin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMAN); 28/03/2018 eMagin 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 28/03/2018 – EMagin 4Q Rev $6.42M; 11/05/2018 – Penn Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Emagin; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Emagin; 10/05/2018 – eMagin 1Q Loss/Shr 5c