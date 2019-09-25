$0.16 EPS Expected for Montage Resources (MR); Shorts at DIAGEO PLC NEW ORD ORDINARY SHARES (DGEAF) Raised By 19.59%

Analysts expect Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) to report $0.16 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 64.44% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. MR’s profit would be $5.71M giving it 5.97 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Montage Resources Corporation’s analysts see -58.97% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 231,196 shares traded. Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) has declined 86.26% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.26% the S&P500.

DIAGEO PLC NEW ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) had an increase of 19.59% in short interest. DGEAF’s SI was 633,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 19.59% from 529,800 shares previously. With 2,500 avg volume, 253 days are for DIAGEO PLC NEW ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)’s short sellers to cover DGEAF’s short positions. It closed at $40.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The company has market cap of $136.39 million. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. It has a 1.8 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Eclipse Resources Corporation and changed its name to Montage Resources Corporation in February 2019.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company has market cap of $95.67 billion. The firm offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. It has a 25.05 P/E ratio. The Company’s brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, CÃ®roc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

