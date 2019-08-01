$-0.16 EPS Expected for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN); Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Common (MCN) Sellers Increased By 820.97% Their Shorts

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Common (NYSE:MCN) had an increase of 820.97% in short interest. MCN’s SI was 57,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 820.97% from 6,200 shares previously. With 68,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Common (NYSE:MCN)’s short sellers to cover MCN’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.57. About 87,564 shares traded or 39.93% up from the average. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) to report $-0.16 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 23.81% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Kadmon Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -900.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 939,705 shares traded. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) has declined 21.79% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.79% the S&P500. Some Historical KDMN News: 06/03/2018 – KADMON HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.24; 10/04/2018 – KADMON GETS FDA GUIDANCE ON TRIAL DESIGN FOR KD025; 08/05/2018 – KADMON HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 06/03/2018 Kadmon Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kadmon Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KDMN); 08/05/2018 – Kadmon Holdings Conference Call Scheduled By JMP for May. 16; 08/05/2018 – Kadmon Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 08/05/2018 – Kadmon Conference Call Event Sent in Error (Correct); 17/05/2018 – Kadmon Announces Oral Presentation on KD025 in cGVHD at EHA Congress; 16/03/2018 – Kadmon Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Announces Tender Offer Expiration – GlobeNewswire” on November 08, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Announces Final Results of Tender Offer – GlobeNewswire” published on November 09, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund (MSP) and Madison Covered Call and Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) Declare Quarterly Dividends – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2018. More interesting news about Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund and Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Announce Intention to Merge followed by Tender Offer – GlobeNewswire” published on June 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Madison Covered Call And Equity Strategy Fund MCN: Your NAV Is Bleeding – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 3.04 million shares or 10.08% less from 3.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation owns 67,251 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advsrs reported 47,398 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 17,300 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN). Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN). National Bank Of America De holds 0% or 120,359 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs reported 22,639 shares stake. Citigroup accumulated 32,721 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN). Karpus reported 0.08% stake. Us State Bank De owns 94 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 477 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 195,777 shares. Raymond James Associate reported 0% of its portfolio in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN). Invesco Ltd holds 312,158 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc. The company has market cap of $137.62 million. It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

More notable recent Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mid-stage study underway for Kadmon’s KD025 in systemic sclerosis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Kadmon (KDMN) Reports First Patient Dosing in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of KD025 in Systemic Sclerosis – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kadmon Announces Appointment of Steven Meehan as CFO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 11, 2019.