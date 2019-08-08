$0.16 EPS Expected for Extendicare Inc. (EXE); 4 Analysts Bullish WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX)

Analysts expect Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 14 after the close.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 128.57% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. T_EXE’s profit would be $14.19M giving it 13.45 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Extendicare Inc.’s analysts see 1,500.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.61. About 228,127 shares traded or 58.15% up from the average. Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. WPX Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group given on Thursday, February 21. The stock of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by Imperial Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho. See WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Outperform Old Target: $13.0000 New Target: $14.0000 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Mkm Partners 15.0000

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $16 New Target: $17 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold New Target: $14 Maintain

Extendicare Inc. provides senior care services in Canada. The company has market cap of $763.48 million. It offers long term care services; retirement living care services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities. It has a 26.09 P/E ratio. The firm also provides third party liability insurance products in the United States.

