$0.16 EPS Expected for Covetrus, Inc. (CVET); Qci Asset Management Boosted Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) Position

Analysts expect Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 21.CVET’s profit would be $17.83 million giving it 37.50 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Covetrus, Inc.’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 570,686 shares traded. Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Qci Asset Management Inc increased Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) stake by 3.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qci Asset Management Inc acquired 4,932 shares as Check Point Software Tech (CHKP)’s stock declined 5.65%. The Qci Asset Management Inc holds 146,083 shares with $18.48M value, up from 141,151 last quarter. Check Point Software Tech now has $16.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $108.16. About 342,358 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased Bristol (NYSE:BMY) stake by 332,938 shares to 6,062 valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) stake by 42,752 shares and now owns 99,175 shares. Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Check Point had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Evercore with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, April 12.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.â€™s (NASDAQ:CHKP) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Check Point (CHKP) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Check Point Software (CHKP) Reports Next Week: What Awaits? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Check Point Software (CHKP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point Software Technologies Names Chris Scanlan as New President, Americas Sales – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.