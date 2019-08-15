$0.16 EPS Expected for Coty Inc. (COTY); Five9 (FIVN) Shorts Lowered By 16.87%

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) had a decrease of 16.87% in short interest. FIVN’s SI was 5.02 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 16.87% from 6.04M shares previously. With 745,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s short sellers to cover FIVN’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.94% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60.84. About 1.15M shares traded or 24.85% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M

Analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. COTY’s profit would be $120.22 million giving it 14.91 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Coty Inc.’s analysts see 23.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.54. About 6.26M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 08/03/2018 Coty Is Said to Plan $7 Billion Debt Refinancing to Lower Costs; 07/05/2018 – Coty Inc expected to post earnings of 12 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coty Inc Rtgs, Rates Recap; Otlk Stable; 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Rev $2.22B; 25/04/2018 – Coty Inc. Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer, Executive Committee Member; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – “CONSUMER BEAUTY DIVISION CONTINUED ITS UNEVEN PERFORMANCE, BUT WITH ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF STABILITY”; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +64.3%, EST. +62.1%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Coty Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COTY)

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.17 billion. It operates in three divisions: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

Among 3 analysts covering Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coty Inc has $1700 highest and $1000 lowest target. $12.50’s average target is 31.03% above currents $9.54 stock price. Coty Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Tuesday, July 2. The stock of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold Coty Inc. shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 4,384 shares. Pentwater Capital L P stated it has 750,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mgmt Research Communication Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 16,200 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.02% or 64,306 shares. Bb&T Ltd Com accumulated 65,151 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Asset Mngmt One holds 221,218 shares. Highbridge Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.22% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 610,000 shares. Federated Inc Pa owns 449,497 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 43,227 were accumulated by First Manhattan. Mariner Limited Com holds 0% or 27,662 shares in its portfolio. State Street reported 22.94M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alpine Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 2.36% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Cwm Limited Liability holds 158 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt stated it has 6.47M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $12.40 million activity. $12.40 million worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares were bought by HARF PETER.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Coty Stock Lost 19% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 S&P 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of at Least 3% – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Coty (COTY) Said Considering Divestitures as Part of Turnaround, Looks to Shed $500M-$1B in Assets – WWD – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Coty Inc (COTY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.69 billion. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent.