$0.16 EPS Expected for Conduent (CNDT); Kempen Capital Management Raised American Express Co Com (AXP) Stake

Kempen Capital Management increased American Express Co Com (AXP) stake by 28.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kempen Capital Management acquired 3,412 shares as American Express Co Com (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Kempen Capital Management holds 15,361 shares with $1.90M value, up from 11,949 last quarter. American Express Co Com now has $93.96B valuation. The stock decreased 2.96% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $113.25. About 3.68 million shares traded or 5.55% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb

Analysts expect Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) to report $0.16 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 42.86% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. CNDT’s profit would be $33.82 million giving it 9.61 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Conduent Incorporated’s analysts see 23.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.15. About 1.45M shares traded. Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) has declined 49.19% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CNDT News: 09/05/2018 – CONDUENT – SEES 2018 REV $5,440 MLN – $5,640 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Conduent Cuts 2018 View To Rev $5.44B-$5.64B; 07/05/2018 – CONDUENT JOINS ENTERPRISE ETHEREUM ALLIANCE; 09/05/2018 – CONDUENT INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA $672 MLN – $698 MLN; 17/04/2018 – CONDUENT GETS CONTRACT FOR TICKETING SYSTEM IN NORTHERN ITALY; 09/05/2018 – Conduent Had Seen 2018 Adj Ebitda $707M-$733M; 21/05/2018 – Conduent Named to Fortune 500 List of Largest U.S. Companies; 23/04/2018 – Conduent Showcases Tolling Technology at IBTTA Summit 2018; 09/05/2018 – Conduent 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 17/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE CONDUENT WINS CONTRACT TO DELIVER COMPREHENSIVE TRANSPORTATION TICKETING SYSTEM IN NORTHERN ITALY

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Sell – Investorplace.com” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Delta, American Express to ‘relaunch’ SkyMiles card – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Kempen Capital Management decreased Hope Bancorp Inc Com stake by 84,500 shares to 320,867 valued at $4.42M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Synchrony Finl Com (NYSE:SYF) stake by 9,550 shares and now owns 24,626 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 21.26% above currents $113.25 stock price. American Express had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $13200 target in Monday, July 22 report. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 22. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America initiated the shares of AXP in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets holds 28,503 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gardner Russo And Gardner Lc reported 139,430 shares stake. Cahill Finance Inc has 0.1% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,119 shares. Moreover, Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Com has 2.31% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 593,741 shares. Mechanics Bank Trust Department has 1,641 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Llc has invested 0.28% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 4.22 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. 147,967 are owned by Colony Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 100,332 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough Company Inc reported 0.2% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Sterling Management Lc invested in 0.1% or 83,270 shares. First Manhattan Com reported 995,967 shares. Signaturefd reported 4,492 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mgmt Group L P, a Texas-based fund reported 135 shares.

More notable recent Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Conduent Recognized for Excellence in Learning & Development by Brandon Hall Group – PRNewswire” on October 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Conduent Teams with PayPal to Make Child Support Payments Easier, More Secure – PRNewswire” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Conduent’s (NYSE:CNDT) Share Price Down A Worrying 55%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Should Know About Conduent Incorporated’s (NYSE:CNDT) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Turnpike eyes changes after SunPass troubles – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Conduent (NYSE:CNDT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Conduent has $1200 highest and $7.5000 lowest target. $9.75’s average target is 58.54% above currents $6.15 stock price. Conduent had 6 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was reinitiated on Wednesday, August 28 by Citigroup. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $1200 target in Thursday, May 9 report.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. It operates in three divisions: Commercial Industries, Healthcare, and Public Sector. It currently has negative earnings. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.