$-0.16 EPS Expected for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA); Avon Products (AVP) Shorts Raised By 2.61%

Avon Products Inc (NYSE:AVP) had an increase of 2.61% in short interest. AVP’s SI was 13.49 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2.61% from 13.15M shares previously. With 10.91 million avg volume, 1 days are for Avon Products Inc (NYSE:AVP)’s short sellers to cover AVP’s short positions. The SI to Avon Products Inc’s float is 3.11%. The stock increased 4.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5. About 3.74 million shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 20/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS: CERBERUS AFFIL VOTED SHRS TO NAME TESSLER TO BD; 27/03/2018 – Avon Nominates Barington Head to Board; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Loss $20.3M; 24/04/2018 – LG Household buys Avon Japan for $96m; 04/05/2018 – Sweden’s Oriflame misses profit expectations as Russian sales fall; 21/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 7km NW of Glen Avon, CA; 26/03/2018 – AVON, INVESTORS AGREE ON JAMES MITAROTONDA AS BOARD CANDIDATE; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulation; Tred Avon River, Between Bellevue, MD and Oxford, MD; 26/03/2018 – AVON ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH INVESTOR GROUP ON BOARD NOMINATION; 14/03/2018 – SFL – Acquisition of 15 vintage vessels and sale of SFL Avon

Analysts expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to report $-0.16 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 45.45% from last quarter’s $-0.11 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Cassava Sciences, Inc.’s analysts see 166.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.25. About 97,595 shares traded. Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) has declined 39.19% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.19% the S&P500.

Avon Products, Inc. manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South Latin America, North Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. The firm offers beauty products, including skincare products that include personal care products, as well as fragrances and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, childrenÂ’s products, and nutritional products. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products through direct selling by representatives.

More notable recent Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Avon to Webcast Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – StreetInsider.com” on October 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold Avon Products, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 284.13 million shares or 10.73% less from 318.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,000 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 36 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.03% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Caprock invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Parkside Fin Commercial Bank invested in 616 shares. 10,224 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Liability. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 295,621 shares. Capital Inc Ca owns 157,400 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 185,800 shares. 3.65M are owned by Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cordasco Ntwk reported 82 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 750,174 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alpine Associate invested in 4.79 million shares.

More notable recent Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cassava Sciences Initiates Phase 2b Clinical Study in Alzheimer’s Patients – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cassava Sciences Reports Positive Phase 2a Clinical Results in Alzheimer’s Patients – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “27 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.