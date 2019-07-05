$-0.16 EPS Expected for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC); INFICON HOLDING AG REG SHARES SWITZERLA (IFCNF) Sellers Decreased By 22.22% Their Shorts

INFICON HOLDING AG REG SHARES SWITZERLA (OTCMKTS:IFCNF) had a decrease of 22.22% in short interest. IFCNF’s SI was 1,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 22.22% from 1,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 14 days are for INFICON HOLDING AG REG SHARES SWITZERLA (OTCMKTS:IFCNF)’s short sellers to cover IFCNF’s short positions. It closed at $538 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to report $-0.16 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 23.81% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $-0.20 EPS previously, Alphatec Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5. About 160,058 shares traded. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has risen 37.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEC News: 10/05/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.09; 10/05/2018 – Alphatec 1Q Rev $21.3M; 10/05/2018 – Alphatec 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS – ALSO ANNOUNCED A $50 MLN CAPITAL RAISE, PROCEEDS OF WHICH WERE USED, IN PART, TO FUND ACQUISITION; 08/03/2018 – Alphatec Spine Disrupts Market With Acquisition Of SafeOp Surgical, $50M Equity Financing, And Strategic Leadership Appointments; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $26.3 MLN VS $27.1 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Alphatec Spine Disrupts Market with Acquisition of SafeOp Surgical, ~$50M Equity Financing, and Strategic Leadership Appointments; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC ATEC.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.53; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alphatec Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATEC); 10/05/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – REITERATED REV GUIDANCE OF ABOUT $95 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018, WITH REV GROWTH TO ACCELERATE IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The company has market cap of $210.86 million. The Company’s product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems.

INFICON Holding AG provides instruments for gas analysis, measurement, and control in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and other countries. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers leak detectors, service tools for HVAC/R and automotive, chemical detection and monitoring products, quartz crystals, thin film depositions, and residual gas analyzers and mass spectrometers. It has a 20.38 P/E ratio. It also provides RF sensing technology solutions, software for factory-wide fault detection and classification, vacuum feedthroughs and components, vacuum gauge controllers and accessories, vacuum gauges, high precision vacuum gauges, and compatible vacuum gauges and controllers.