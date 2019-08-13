$-0.16 EPS Expected for Affimed N.V. (AFMD); Diversified Trust Co Trimmed Its Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stake

Analysts expect Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report $-0.16 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.16 EPS. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Affimed N.V.’s analysts see -633.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $2.75. About 688,701 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph

Diversified Trust Co decreased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) stake by 25.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diversified Trust Co sold 10,613 shares as Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Diversified Trust Co holds 30,335 shares with $1.84M value, down from 40,948 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp now has $14.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $65. About 452,191 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16.13 million are owned by Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Fiera Capital Corporation invested in 0.01% or 50,788 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Llc owns 216,380 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company owns 11,051 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 434,548 were reported by Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc. Coastline, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 21,990 shares. Northeast Investment Management holds 0.03% or 6,753 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Payden Rygel has 1.91% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 430,650 shares. Grassi Inv Management reported 7,850 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Evermay Wealth Mgmt reported 4,264 shares stake. Valley National Advisers accumulated 5,645 shares. Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Llc holds 4,770 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Whitnell And invested in 0.45% or 19,400 shares.

Diversified Trust Co increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 5,622 shares to 29,577 valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 515 shares and now owns 6,805 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream: Profitable Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream: Profitability And Capital Efficiency – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Magellan Midstream Prices $500 Million Debt Offering Due 2050 – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Creditors And Equity Holders Are Happy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magellan Midstream has $75 highest and $6600 lowest target. $70.38’s average target is 8.28% above currents $65 stock price. Magellan Midstream had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MMP in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) earned “Buy” rating by Ladenburg on Tuesday, March 26. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James.