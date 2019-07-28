$-0.15 EPS Expected for XBiotech Inc. (XBIT); Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Shorts Up By 443.8%

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) had an increase of 443.8% in short interest. LPTX’s SI was 403,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 443.8% from 74,200 shares previously. With 1.33 million avg volume, 0 days are for Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s short sellers to cover LPTX’s short positions. The SI to Leap Therapeutics Inc’s float is 4.47%. The stock increased 9.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $2.19. About 960,734 shares traded or 304.94% up from the average. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) has declined 79.30% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LPTX News: 11/05/2018 – LEAP THERAPEUTICS INC LPTX.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.85; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 3% Position in Leap Therapeutics Inc; 16/04/2018 – Leap Therapeutics Presents Nonclinical and Clinical Data on DKN-01 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – LEAP THERAPEUTICS INC – FIRST PATIENT HAS BEEN ENROLLED IN STUDY EVALUATING DKN-01 IN PATIENTS WITH GYNECOLOGICAL CANCERS; 27/03/2018 – Leap Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 11/05/2018 – Leap Therapeutics 1Q Loss $10.6M; 27/03/2018 – Leap Therapeutics: Gross Proceeds From Offering $16.1 Million; 15/05/2018 – 683 Capital Management Buys 1% of Leap Therapeutics Inc; 11/05/2018 – Leap Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 85c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leap Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPTX)

Analysts expect XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) to report $-0.15 EPS on August, 8.After having $-0.16 EPS previously, XBiotech Inc.’s analysts see -6.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.06. About 79,976 shares traded. XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) has risen 114.12% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.69% the S&P500. Some Historical XBIT News: 16/04/2018 – Press Release: XBiotech Announces Upcoming Phase 2 Clinical Studies in Dermatology; 22/05/2018 – XBiotech Announces First Patient in Phase 2 Study Evaluating MABp1 in Patients with Atopic Dermatitis; 02/04/2018 – XBIOTECH – WILL USE ITS TECHNOLOGY TO ADVANCE DEVELOPMENT OF TRUE HUMAN(TM )ANTI-NY-ESO-1 MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY, 12D7; 02/04/2018 – XBIOTECH IN-LICENSES ANTI-NY-ESO-1 ANTIBODY FROM CT ATLANTIC; 16/04/2018 – XBIOTECH INC – CO WOULD EVALUATE A NEW SUBCUTANEOUS FORMULATION OF CO’S TRUE HUMAN MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY, MABP1, IN TWO SEPARATE PHASE 2 STUDIES; 16/04/2018 – XBiotech Announces Upcoming Phase 2 Clinical Studies in Dermatology; 16/04/2018 – XBIOTECH INC – CONDUCTING FINAL PREPARATIONS FOR STUDY LAUNCH INCLUDING FIRST CLINICAL SITE INITIATION SCHEDULED LATER THIS MONTH; 02/04/2018 XBiotech In-licenses Anti-NY-ESO-1 Antibody Targeting Advanced Cancer; 20/04/2018 – DJ XBiotech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XBIT); 02/04/2018 – XBIOTECH INC – HAS OBTAINED AN EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE LICENSE FROM CT ATLANTIC AG

More notable recent XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “XBiotech Adds Dr. Peter Libby, Renowned Cardiologist and Research Pioneer in Inflammation and Cardiovascular Disease, to its Corporate Board – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Medical Research Council Funds Phase 2 Multi-Center Study of XBiotech’s Bermekimab in Advanced Cancer Patients – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dr. Seth Forman to Chair XBiotech’s Second Phase 2 Study of Bermekimab in Atopic Dermatitis – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “48 Biggest Movers From Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company has market cap of $289.19 million. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. The company has market cap of $50.50 million. The Company’s clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers.