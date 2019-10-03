$-0.15 EPS Expected for Verso (VRS); Beddow Capital Management Has Increased By $618,780 Its Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) Holding

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) stake by 10.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beddow Capital Management Inc acquired 30,939 shares as Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX)’s stock declined 1.36%. The Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 334,292 shares with $6.96M value, up from 303,353 last quarter. Banco Latinoamericano De Expor now has $761.71M valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.26. About 51,030 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c

Analysts expect Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) to report $-0.15 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $1.95 EPS change or 108.33% from last quarter’s $1.8 EPS. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Verso Corporation’s analysts see -225.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 124,693 shares traded. Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) has declined 20.53% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.53% the S&P500. Some Historical VRS News: 23/03/2018 – Verso Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – VERSO CORP – SEES 2018 NET SALES TO BE GREATER THAN 2017; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys New 1% Position in Verso; 21/03/2018 – VERSO CORP – ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PORT HAWKESBURY PAPER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP AND CERTAIN RELATED ENTITIES – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Verso 4Q EBITDA $65M; 21/03/2018 – VERSO CORP – TOTAL AMOUNT PAYABLE TO VERSO BY PORT HAWKESBURY AND IRVING CAPPED AT $42.0 MLN, IF CHANGED CIRCUMSTANCES REQUEST IS GRANTED BY COMMERCE; 21/03/2018 – VERSO CORP – WILL INCLUDE A REQUEST THAT COMMERCE REVOKE COUNTERVAILING DUTY ORDER RETROACTIVELY TO AUGUST 3, 2015; 19/04/2018 – DJ Verso Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRS); 08/03/2018 – VERSO CORP – FOR 2018 , SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE $60 MLN – $70 MILLION; 21/03/2018 – VERSO CORP – WILL FILE WITH U.S. DOC A WRITTEN REQUEST FOR A ‘NO INTEREST’ CHANGED CIRCUMSTANCES REVIEW OF FINAL CVD ORDER ISSUED ON DEC 10, 2015

More notable recent Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA (NYSE: BLX) cordially invites you to participate in its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Bladex Gets a Big Profit Jump – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 27,790 shares to 139,295 valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nestle S.A. (NSRGY) stake by 26,989 shares and now owns 70,042 shares. Investor Ab ‘B’ (IVSBF) was reduced too.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in the United States. The company has market cap of $445.78 million. It operates in two divisions, Paper and Pulp. It has a 4.64 P/E ratio. The firm offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and Northern Bleached Hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products.