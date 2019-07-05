$0.15 EPS Expected for Titan International, Inc. (TWI); Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Sentiment Is 1.8

Analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to report $0.15 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 650.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. TWI’s profit would be $9.00 million giving it 7.70 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Titan International, Inc.’s analysts see 650.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.62. About 52,582 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 53.57% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – UNCERTAINTIES CREATE POTENTIAL FOR FARMERS TO FURTHER DELAY UPGRADING THEIR EQUIPMENT; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – TITAN: CFO AGREEMENT WON’T BE RENEWED, LOOKING FOR REPLACEMENT; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT REMAINDER OF 2018, CO ”ALSO MINDFUL OF CHANGING, AND AT TIMES VOLATILE, WORLD AROUND US”; 23/03/2018 – Titan International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Titan International, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Titan International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWI); 27/03/2018 – Titan ACT wheel now available in expanded size range; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: Co Will Not Renew Employment Agreement of CFO, CIO James M. Froisland; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – NOTIFIED JAMES M. FROISLAND, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL THAT COMPANY WILL NOT RENEW HIS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT

Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 74 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 41 decreased and sold positions in Encore Capital Group Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 31.05 million shares, up from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Encore Capital Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 30 Increased: 51 New Position: 23.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity.

Second Curve Capital Llc holds 10.45% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. for 503,600 shares. Broad Run Investment Management Llc owns 3.88 million shares or 4.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pembroke Management Ltd has 1.46% invested in the company for 496,343 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bloombergsen Inc. has invested 1.32% in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 340,348 shares.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.73. About 71,777 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) has declined 21.37% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys 80% Position in Encore Capital; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Holding in Encore Capital Published in Error; 30/04/2018 – Style Encore Named Top 10 New and Promising Franchises; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS: ENCORE III HAS FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM, 5-YR OPTION; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Proposes Change To Name Of $2.5 Billion Boston Casino To Encore Boston Harbor — MarketWatch

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for clients across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The firm purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It has a 7.22 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans.

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Encore Capital – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Industry Rank Highlights: Encore, LexinFintech, Navient, Ally and Sallie Mae – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 13th – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.28 EPS, down 3.76% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.33 per share. ECPG’s profit will be $39.10 million for 6.78 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Encore Capital Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold Titan International, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.92 million shares or 2.40% more from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 45,567 shares. 646,582 are held by Northern Tru Corporation. First Manhattan invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Renaissance Limited Liability Co owns 3.17 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mhr Fund Mngmt Lc reported 8.01M shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Com reported 108,825 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.02% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0% or 1,903 shares in its portfolio. Secor Cap Advisors Limited Partnership owns 87,652 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset has 0.03% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 166,501 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,207 shares stake. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 46,341 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI).

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $277.20 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. It offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.