$0.15 EPS Expected for Titan International, Inc. (TWI); Ada-es (ADES) Has 2.07 Sentiment

Ada-es Inc (ADES) investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.53, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 31 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 15 sold and reduced stock positions in Ada-es Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 12.24 million shares, up from 11.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ada-es Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 14 Increased: 16 New Position: 15.

Analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to report $0.15 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 650.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. TWI’s profit would be $9.00 million giving it 7.50 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Titan International, Inc.’s analysts see 650.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5. About 195,872 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 53.57% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 27/03/2018 – Titan ACT wheel now available in expanded size range; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: A Search for Mr. Froisland’s Replacement Is in Process; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: Co Will Not Renew Employment Agreement of CFO, CIO James M. Froisland; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – NOTIFIED JAMES M. FROISLAND, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL THAT COMPANY WILL NOT RENEW HIS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL-RISING INTEREST RATES, SLUGGISH COMMODITY PRICES ALSO THREATEN FARMER DEMAND FOR NEW EQUIPMENT THROUGH REMAINDER OF 2018 & BEYOND; 16/04/2018 – TITAN: CFO AGREEMENT WON’T BE RENEWED, LOOKING FOR REPLACEMENT; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Titan International May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – UNCERTAINTIES CREATE POTENTIAL FOR FARMERS TO FURTHER DELAY UPGRADING THEIR EQUIPMENT; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides clean coal technology and the associated specialty chemicals serving the coal-fueled power plant industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $244.87 million. It operates in two divisions, Refined Coal and Emissions Control. It has a 6.09 P/E ratio. The firm offers Activated Carbon Injection systems to reduce mercury emissions over a range of plant configurations and coal types; Dry Sorbent Injection (DSI) systems to reduce emissions of sulfur dioxide and other acid gases, such as sulfur trioxide and hydrogen chloride; and ADAir-Mixer that alters flue gas flow to enhance mixing and optimize particle dispersion to reduce sorbent consumption for DSI and ACI systems.

Analysts await Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 1.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ADES’s profit will be $13.80 million for 4.44 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.13% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.00% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 108,611 shares traded. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) has risen 15.60% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.17% the S&P500.

Greywolf Capital Management Lp holds 4.58% of its portfolio in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. for 705,000 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 221,900 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Price Michael F has 1.15% invested in the company for 800,000 shares. The New York-based Apollo Management Holdings L.P. has invested 0.17% in the stock. Caxton Associates Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 24,531 shares.

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $270.00 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. It offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.