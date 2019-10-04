$-0.15 EPS Expected for SunOpta Inc. (SOY); Twin Tree Management LP Has Trimmed By $858,622 Its Baxter Intl (BAX) Stake

Analysts expect SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) to report $-0.15 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, SunOpta Inc.’s analysts see 15.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.06. About 59,173 shares traded or 19.49% up from the average. SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 94.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 10,471 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Twin Tree Management Lp holds 629 shares with $52,000 value, down from 11,100 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $44.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.26. About 743,199 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 22/05/2018 – Baxter to Grow Six Percent by 2023 Says CEO (Video); 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: BALANCE SHEET ALLOWS FOR TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 19/03/2018 – CareFusion Corporation vs Baxter International Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 105,344 shares. Clough Cap LP owns 119,150 shares. Sector Gamma As holds 6.09% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 462,305 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr has invested 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Diversified Trust holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 57,180 shares. Johnson Fincl Group Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 22,789 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 1.22M shares. Bp Public Limited Company owns 169,000 shares. Hills Financial Bank Trust stated it has 7,778 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department has 0.05% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 6,420 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Atlantic Union Bancorp holds 4,405 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 1,315 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gp One Trading LP has 0% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 13,109 shares.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Baxter International Inc.’s (NYSE:BAX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baxter to acquire Cheetah Medical for up to $230M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Daniel Loeb’s Top 5 Holdings as of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors May Want to Follow the Progress of These Biotechs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87 million for 25.67 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Twin Tree Management Lp increased Burlington Stores Inc (Put) (NYSE:BURL) stake by 7,900 shares to 12,300 valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Wisdomtree Tr (Call) (EPI) stake by 893,500 shares and now owns 986,100 shares. Oshkosh Corp (Call) (NYSE:OSK) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $87.75’s average target is 1.73% above currents $86.26 stock price. Baxter International had 9 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 26 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray.