$-0.15 EPS Expected for Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (PES); Shorts at Brooks Automation (BRKS) Raised By 11.23%

Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) had an increase of 11.23% in short interest. BRKS’s SI was 4.85M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.23% from 4.36M shares previously. With 663,900 avg volume, 7 days are for Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s short sellers to cover BRKS’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.12% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $37.93. About 155,583 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 30.04% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Adj EPS 40c; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Rev $215M-$225M; 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility; 14/03/2018 Brooks Automation Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 19/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION WILL BECOME ACCRETIVE TO BROOKS’ NON-GAAP EARNINGS WITHIN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR

Analysts expect Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) to report $-0.15 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 21.05% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s analysts see 15.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.0046 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2587. About 5.48M shares traded or 73.50% up from the average. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) has declined 80.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PES News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy Services 1Q Rev $144.5M; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Energy Services Expects to Generate Positive Cash Flow for Full-Year 2018; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 14C; 19/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hospitality Properties Trust, Pioneer Energy Services, El Paso Electric, Avid Bi; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER ENERGY 1Q REV. $144.5M, EST. $136.5M; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy Services 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy Services 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Energy Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PES); 02/05/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2Q PRODUCTION SERVICE UNIT MARGIN 25%-27% OF REV

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land drilling and production services to gas and oil exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company has market cap of $20.30 million. The companyÃ‚Â’s Drilling Services segment offers contract land drilling services in Texas, North Dakota, Appalachia, and Colombia. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a fleet of 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

Among 3 analysts covering Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pioneer Energy Services had 4 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Seaport Global. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Capital One on Wednesday, January 16. FBR Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $2.6 target in Thursday, February 21 report.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $998,714 activity. 10,204 shares valued at $331,732 were sold by Tenney Maurice H. on Friday, February 15. Montone William T. sold 3,000 shares worth $91,500.