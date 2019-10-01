$-0.15 EPS Expected for Myomo, Inc. (MYO); SINO-OCEAN LAND ORDINARY SHARES HONG-KO (SIOLF) Sellers Decreased By 49.95% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) to report $-0.15 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Myomo, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.0081 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6069. About 54,854 shares traded. Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) has declined 63.48% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MYO News: 14/05/2018 – Myomo® Application for Medicare Codes Receives Favorable Preliminary Decision; 08/03/2018 Myomo, Inc. Issues March 2018 Shareholder Letter; 24/05/2018 – Myomo Announces MyoPro Availability in 16 New U.S. Locations; 09/03/2018 – Myomo Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor and Partnering Conferences; 02/05/2018 – Myomo Announces Free Screening Days in Over 20 Cities Nationwide

SINO-OCEAN LAND ORDINARY SHARES HONG-KO (OTCMKTS:SIOLF) had a decrease of 49.95% in short interest. SIOLF’s SI was 2.87 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 49.95% from 5.74 million shares previously. It closed at $0.42 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.40 million. The firm develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. It currently has negative earnings.

