$0.15 EPS Expected for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP); PBF Logistics LP (PBFX)’s Sentiment Is 1.57

Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to report $0.15 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 183.33% from last quarter’s $-0.18 EPS. MMLP’s profit would be $5.81M giving it 12.00 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s analysts see -266.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 215,329 shares traded. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) has declined 48.63% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MMLP News: 26/03/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 8 Days; 25/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $284.2M; 21/05/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 16/03/2018 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Responds to FERC Announcement; 16/03/2018 – MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE PARTNERSHIP’S CASH FLOW TO BE IMPACTED BY ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 19/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER UNIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO LIMITED PARTNERS – DILUTED $0.32; 25/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 32c; 15/05/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in Stephens Energy Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Martin Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMLP)

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.57, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 22 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 14 sold and reduced their positions in PBF Logistics LP. The active investment managers in our database now have: 13.97 million shares, down from 14.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding PBF Logistics LP in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 10 Increased: 12 New Position: 10.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company has market cap of $278.87 million. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 26 marine shore terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products. It has a 10.39 P/E ratio. This segment also offers land rental services to gas and oil companies, as well as storage and handling services for lubricants and fuels.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.19, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.26 million shares or 5.15% more from 9.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Lc has 22,988 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) or 33,541 shares. 13,334 are held by Salient Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Walleye Trading Limited Com stated it has 655 shares. Raymond James Assocs owns 0% invested in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) for 46,056 shares. Geode Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP). Arrowstreet Capital L P holds 0% of its portfolio in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) for 16,404 shares. Albert D Mason stated it has 27,166 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,525 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. Synovus Financial Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP). 1,028 were reported by Tower Research Limited Com (Trc). The New Jersey-based Bessemer Gp has invested 0% in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP). 60,528 are owned by Jane Street Grp Llc.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 14 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $320,272 activity. $6,796 worth of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) shares were bought by BONDURANT ROBERT D. On Tuesday, June 11 TAUSCHER RANDALL bought $136,200 worth of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) or 20,000 shares. $64,091 worth of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) shares were bought by BOOTH CHRIS H. MARTIN RUBEN S bought 66 shares worth $832. Shares for $13,580 were bought by MASSEY C SCOTT. Shares for $90 were bought by Shoup Scot A.

Analysts await PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PBFX’s profit will be $25.75M for 13.10 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by PBF Logistics LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. It operates through two divisions, Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage. It has a 13.08 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck terminal, a crude oil truck unloading terminal that serves Toledo refinery; DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

Advisory Research Inc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP for 775,525 shares. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owns 1.83 million shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harvest Fund Advisors Llc has 0.22% invested in the company for 1.08 million shares. The New York-based Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny has invested 0.22% in the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 24,536 shares.