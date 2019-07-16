$0.15 EPS Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI); Palestra Capital Management Lifted Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake

Analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to report $0.15 EPS on August, 13.IMXI’s profit would be $5.70 million giving it 24.03 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, International Money Express, Inc.’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.42. About 115,719 shares traded. International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) has risen 21.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 96.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palestra Capital Management Llc acquired 462,840 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Palestra Capital Management Llc holds 940,040 shares with $157.18M value, up from 477,200 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $122.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 1.89M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM

More notable recent International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) Announces Completion of Exchange Offer and Plan to Exchange Remaining Outstanding Warrants – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) Announces Commencement of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Relating to its Warrants – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Tribune Publishing Company (TPCO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “International Money Express, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2019 Earnings on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Intermex Wire Transfer, LLC provides money transfer/remittance services in the United States and Latin America. The company has market cap of $547.71 million. The firm offers wire transfer, telewire, money order, and check processing/cashing services. It currently has negative earnings. It serves clients through a distribution network in Puebla, Mexico; and agents and firm stores in the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 163,945 shares. Moreover, Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.82% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 28,676 are held by Birch Hill Investment Advisors Limited Company. The California-based Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc has invested 1.37% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) reported 9,229 shares stake. 53,708 are owned by Armstrong Henry H. Fjarde Ap reported 171,213 shares. Anderson Hoagland And Company owns 7,391 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability holds 261 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd Co invested in 0.19% or 34,526 shares. The California-based Sand Hill Glob Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Stewart And Patten Ltd Liability invested in 35,849 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Perkins Coie Communications has invested 1.25% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Retail Bank accumulated 3,361 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability accumulated 2.87% or 245,923 shares.

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc stake by 688,550 shares to 1.21M valued at $100.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) stake by 219,670 shares and now owns 785,285 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Monday, April 22. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 12. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the shares of UNP in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Union Pacific’s Intermodal Service Took Hit During Second Quarter – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trade uncertainty, bad weather hitting rail shipments, Union Pacific CEO says – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Port Of New Orleans Reopens Following Barry – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Will U.S. Rail Volumes Take A Hit From The Proposed U.S. Tariffs On China? – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.